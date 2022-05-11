In these uncertain times, the importance of having a strategy to address the concerns of aging and maintain the legacy of your family, business and personal history is ever-increasing. Strategic thinking, fueled with passionate advocacy, can ensure that your wishes are honored and your family is taken care of.

Welcome to the Harris Beach Wills, Trusts and Estates blog! Our team of trusted attorneys will use this blog to share vital information about aging, estate planning and disability planning, providing a vital resource for navigating these challenges. We draw from knowledge and experience to develop customized solutions for the preservation, management and transfer of wealth to the next generation for all of our clients across New York state and Florida. This blog will explore the medical, financial and legal decisions posed by aging; what you need to know; and how we can help.

We invite you to get to know our team and the insights they bring to this area of law. Subscribe to receive crucial information and insight concerning asset protection planning, business succession planning, charitable and philanthropic issues, estate planning, elder law and long-term care planning, Medicaid applications and recertifications, estate and trust administration, and other topics critical to the effective preservation, management and transfer of wealth to the next generation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.