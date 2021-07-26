Pryor Cashman is proud to announce the inclusion of three practice group co-chairs in the newly released 2021 edition of the Chambers High Net Worth rankings. Partner William Charron, a co-chair of Pryor Cashman's Art Law practice, has been ranked in the High Net Worth category for Art and Cultural Property Law - USA. Partner Megan Noh, a co-chair of Pryor Cashman's Art Law practice, has also been ranked in the High Net Worth category for Art and Cultural Property Law - USA. Partner and Executive Committee Member Judith Poller, a co-chair of Pryor Cashman's Family Law Group, has been ranked in the High Net Worth category for Family/Matrimonial: High Net Worth - New York.

Pryor Cashman's Art Law practice group was also included in the High Net Worth Guide in Band 1 for Art and Cultural Property Law in USA Rankings. According to Chambers, "The art law team at Pryor Cashman acts for private owners and collectors, as well as institutional clients, like galleries and museums, auction houses and art dealers, on transactional matters and art litigation. "They are very professional and a pleasure to communicate with and work alongside," says a source, adding: "They are knowledgeable and able to expertly guide their clients through challenging decisions."

The following are excerpts from each attorney's individual profiles for Chambers High Net Worth 2021:

One art world interviewee describes William Charron as a "very innovative and forward-thinking person," and "extremely knowledgeable in all kinds of ways in all areas of art law." This source says Charron is an "exceptional lawyer" and reports that, in a recent matter, they were "very impressed with the way he worked with his client and opposing counsel," concluding: "He is extremely knowledgeable, very thorough, articulate - just terrific." Sources say Megan Noh is an "exceptional thinker and deeply informed," and "as broadly knowledgeable of art law as anyone." Noh is "a real star in complex deal transactions," and an interviewee says she is "particularly well suited to operating in the art transactions sphere because of her past experience in auction houses," adding: "She has been on both sides of the transactions, so she is able to understand what the stress points will be for both parties and put our best foot forward using those experiences." Another source reports that Noh is "one of the most responsive, professional, diligent and thorough attorneys whom I've worked with in my career." Judith Poller of Pryor Cashman LLP advises wealthy individuals, entrepreneurs and executives on matrimonial issues. A source says: "She is very bright and very well respected in the industry." Other interviewees notes that "she is very smart" and "a top attorney."

Access the full rankings lists and individual profiles through the below resource links.

Resources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.