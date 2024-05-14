Anti-Corruption Guide Introduction

Jenner & Block's Anti-Corruption Enforcement 2023 Year in Review provides a concise and comprehensive analysis of key developments in anti-corruption laws and practices worldwide.

Jenner & Block is a law firm of international reach with more than 500 lawyers in six offices. Our firm has been widely recognized for producing outstanding results in corporate transactions and securing significant litigation victories from the trial level through the United States Supreme Court.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Jenner & Block's Anti-Corruption Enforcement 2023 Year in Review provides a concise and comprehensive analysis of key developments in anti-corruption laws and practices worldwide. This interactive website, featuring content authored by lawyers across our offices, delves into recent trends in the US and UK in the global fight against corruption. It covers Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement actions, impactful court decisions and Foreign Corrupt Practices Act investigations, the UK's anti-corruption developments, and 2023 Deferred Prosecution Agreements, as well as insightful infographics.

This article is available in the Jenner & Block Japan Newsletter. / この記事は Jenner & Blockニュースレター に掲載されています。

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.