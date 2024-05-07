ARTICLE

Seth Waxman was recently interviewed on CNN, "Trump Jury Selection in NY Hush Money Criminal Case," discussing the NY hush money criminal case jury selection, possible evidence disclosure during the trial, and the rarity of the jurors selected remaining, stating they would be unbiased and impartial throughout the trial. Seth provides his insights on the jury selection, Trump's compliance with the current gag order in place, as well as the potential for other case proceedings to impact this case. On the topic of potential evidence disclosure of highly prejudicial matters unrelated to the case, Seth states, "The judge and the parties are also very focused on an appeal, and so the judge is trying to eliminate potential areas of appeal, and keep this trial focused on the key issues that are at play." To view the interview, click here.

