United States:
USA v. Robertson: Implications For UK White-Collar Crime Practitioners
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In USA v Robertson, the USA Court of Appeals for the
District of Columbia Circuit examined the meaning of corruption in
cases of obstruction of official proceedings. Alice Lepeuple discusses the implications of
the judgment for UK white-collar crime practitioners in a casenote for Lloyd's Law Reports: Financial
Crime.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Criminal Law from United States
2023 DOJ FCA Enforcement: Expectations For Future
Winston & Strawn LLP
This article was originally published in Bloomberg Law. Any opinions in this article are not those of Winston & Strawn or its clients. The opinions in this article are the authors' opinions only...