Enforcement Edge is back for another year of the ABA's White Collar Crime Conference, this time in San Francisco. As in previous years, Enforcement Edge will be live-blogging the conference, offering daily coverage of panels featuring federal prosecutors, government regulators, the white collar defense bar, and members of the federal judiciary. Check back here for regular updates from members of Arnold & Porter's White Collar Defense & Investigations group who will provide their insights from this year's conference!

Keynote speakers this year include Attorney General Merrick Garland, Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco, Criminal Division Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri, and National Security Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen. We also expect to hear from a number of other senior government officials, including Matthew S. Axelrod, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Enforcement at the Bureau of Industry and Security, Department of Commerce, Gurbir Grewal, Director of the Division of Enforcement, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and several Deputy Assistant Attorney Generals from the DOJ Criminal and Civil Division. Topics will range from criminal antitrust enforcement trends to the ethics implications of artificial intelligence in the white collar space. Arnold & Porter's very own Giselle Joffre will be featured on a panel highlighting recent advancements in the False Claims Act and whistleblower practice.

Join us this week for our special coverage of the ABA's White Collar Conference. If you have any questions, please reach out to the authors or any of the A&P Enforcement Edge conference blogging team, which includes Amy Jeffress, Deborah Curtis, Paul Fishman, Andre Geverola, Giselle Joffre, Michael Krouse, John Nassikas, Meredith Osborn, and Kerry Walsh. And for those of you who will be in San Francisco, we look forward to seeing you there!

