March 2024 – The United States Congress passed the Foreign Extortion Prevention Act (FEPA) as an integral part of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024 (NDAA) on 14 December 2023. President Biden signed the NDAA into law on 22 December 2023.

FEPA imposes extraterritorial criminal liability on foreign officials who solicit and/or accept improper financial gain, either for their own benefit or that of a third party – either from (i) US nationals, (ii) US legal persons, and also (iii) any other person currently present within the US borders at the time of any such activity. FEPA is a long overdue addition to the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) mechanism.

