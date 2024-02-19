United States:
Anti-Corruption Enforcement 2023 Year In Review
19 February 2024
Jenner & Block
Jenner & Block's Anti-Corruption Enforcement
2023 Year in Review provides a concise and comprehensive
analysis of key developments in anti-corruption laws and practices
worldwide. This interactive website, featuring content authored by
lawyers across our offices, delves into recent trends in the US and
UK in the global fight against corruption. It covers Department of
Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement actions,
impactful court decisions and Foreign Corrupt Practices Act
investigations, the UK's anti-corruption developments, and
2023 Deferred Prosecution Agreements, as well as insightful
infographics.
