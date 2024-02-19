False Claims Act Investigations & Defense partners Craig Margolis, Paula Ramer, Michael Rogoff, and Christian Sheehan presented the firm's annual False Claims Act FY 2023 Year in Review webinar on February 5. The webinar recapped FY 2023 FCA recoveries, reviewed top FY 2023 cases and their implications, and discussed FY 2024 predictions about trends, enforcement priorities, and key areas of developing law. From Schutte to genetic testing to data analytics, Craig, Paula, Michael, and Christian left no stone unturned in what 2024 may bring with the ever-evolving False Claims Act.

To view the recording, click here.

