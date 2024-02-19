United States:
False Claims Act FY2023 Year In Review Webinar
19 February 2024
Arnold & Porter
False Claims Act Investigations & Defense partners Craig
Margolis, Paula Ramer, Michael Rogoff, and Christian Sheehan
presented the firm's annual False Claims Act FY 2023 Year in
Review webinar on February 5. The webinar recapped FY 2023 FCA
recoveries, reviewed top FY 2023 cases and their implications, and
discussed FY 2024 predictions about trends, enforcement priorities,
and key areas of developing law. From Schutte to genetic
testing to data analytics, Craig, Paula, Michael, and Christian
left no stone unturned in what 2024 may bring with the
ever-evolving False Claims Act.
To view the recording, click here.
