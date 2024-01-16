January 2024 - Hughes Hubbard's anti-corruption "Month in a Minute" offers a quick look-back at the biggest foreign corruption-related developments from the prior month. The Month in a Minute is intended to provide a quick snapshot of the latest news and developments. We hope you find it a useful and perhaps even enjoyable resource.

Highlights from December 2023 include a new law tackling the demand-side of foreign bribery, a resolution to FCPA charges against a Connecticut trading company, a return of recovered 1MDB funds to Malaysia and the deferral of a decision in a case related to the FIFA bribery scheme. Read the Month in a Minute.

