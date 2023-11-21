In this op-ed published in The New York Times, Partner Preet Bharara discusses the legal double standard of closure. Only the famous and powerful receive a notice from the Department of Justice indicating the conclusion of a case against them, while most individuals remain unaware of when they are out of jeopardy.

Excerpt: "Unless notification risks harm to an ongoing investigation or would disclose a covert inquiry or alert a co-conspirator, basic fairness counsels that targets of all investigations — not just those especially in the public eye — should be told when there is a decision not to bring charges for lack of evidence or for any other reason.

Read the full op-ed.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.