Highlights from October 2023 include a new M&A safe harbor policy from the DOJ, an extradition to Malaysia in the 1MDB saga, a denial of dismissal for two alleged PDVSA conspirators, a new chief of the DOJ's foreign bribery unit, and a DOJ Opinion Procedure Release. Read the month in minute.