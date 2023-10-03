Last week, the Federal Trade Commission announced that it signed a cooperation agreement with Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru to combat fraud both inside and outside the United States. The Multilateral Memorandum of Understanding promotes cooperation across these countries, including information-sharing and and cooperation on cross-border enforcement.

In announcing the agreement, Maria Coppola, Director of the FTC's Office of International Affairs, said, "This multilateral MOU with our partners from Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru sends a message of our shared commitment to protect consumers from cross-border fraud, deception, and other illegal practices."

The agreement encourages each of the countries to:

Share complaints submitted by consumers;

Provide investigative assistance;

Coordinate enforcement actions;

Provide other case assistance;

Participate in econsumer.gov; and

Cooperate on non-investigatory matters.

The agreement also provides mechanism for other countries to join the agreement in the future.

