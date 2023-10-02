Law360 spoke to White Collar Defense and Government Investigations Co-chair Eoin Beirne as part of an in-depth series on the 'Varsity Blues' litigation.

Eoin said, "It is unfortunate for the public and the defendants, after all the attention paid and resources expended in the 'Varsity Blues' cases, that there has not been and likely will not be a full-fledged trial with all the relevant evidence presented to a jury. Many [parents] pled guilty after adverse pretrial rulings that greatly — and incorrectly, according to the First Circuit — restricted the evidence the defendants could present. Had the rulings been different, many of those defendants might have, and I believe should have, gone to trial."

SOURCE

Law360

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.