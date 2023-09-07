Carrie Cohen was featured in the Tubi documentary Queen of Crypto, discussing the story of Ruja Ignatova, the founder of a $4 billion cryptocurrency scheme known as OneCoin who went on the run as a global fugitive following an investigation that resulted in charges of wire fraud, securities fraud, and money laundering.

Watch the documentary (subscription required).

