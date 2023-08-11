The July edition ofHughes Hubbard's anti-corruption "Month in a Minute" exploresa renewed effort by Congress to potentially close a perceived gap in the scope of the FCPA, denials of motions to suppress certain evidence in two separate FCPA-related prosecutions, an important decision by a district judge in New Jersey regarding the implications of internal investigations conducted while cooperating with the government, a development in the ongoing 1MDB saga, and an expedited appeal of the dismissal of an FCPA case in the Fifth Circuit.

The Month in a Minute provides aquick look-back at the biggest foreign corruption-related developments from the prior month.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.