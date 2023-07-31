Ed Imperatore spoke to Bloomberg Law about the billionaire Joe Lewis, who has amassed a fortune across real estate, art, and sports, including as owner of English soccer club Tottenham Hotspur, and who was recently accused of abusing his access to corporate boardrooms to pass on inside information to his friends, staff of his superyacht, personal pilots, and romantic interests.

"The stakes are high," Ed said. "In a case like this even where Lewis did not himself benefit financially from the trading activity and alleged tipping, he faces the prospect of prison time."

Read the full article

