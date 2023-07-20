Amy Jeffress, co-chair of the firm's White Collar Defense & Investigations practice, was recently featured in The National Law Journal article "FARA Indictment Shows DOJ's Willing to Use Registration Law to Limit Foreign Influence." The story centers on a prominent figure from an international energy think tank charged with acting as a foreign agent without registering under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), among other violations.

Jeffress highlighted that this case underscores the Department of Justice's (DOJ) determination to use FARA to limit foreign influence on U.S. policy and demonstrates the DOJ's increased focus on FARA prosecutions. She emphasized that concealment and other indicators of criminal intent are important to the success of prosecutions under FARA.

Read the full article (subscription required).

