Nathan Reilly spoke to the New York Times about a Long Island federal magistrate judge ruling against Representative George Santos's request to keep private the identities of people who guaranteed his $500,000 bail bond last month.

According to Nathan, under any circumstances, it would be unusual for Mr. Santos to be detained before trial, and federal prosecutors rarely seek pretrial custody unless there is a threat of violence or a real chance that the defendant will flee prosecution. Mr. Santos's pledge to go to jail "is more political theater than legal strategy," Nathan added.

