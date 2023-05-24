Nathan Reilly spoke to the New York Daily News about the case federal prosecutors are bringing against congressional Representative George Santos, which focuses on wire fraud, COVID unemployment fraud, and false financial disclosures to Congress.

According to Nathan, prosecutors did well not to bog down the wire fraud charges with election law technicalities.

"This is a much, to my mind, cleaner case," Nathan said. "You sort of don't need to go too far down the rabbit hole of federal election law, in part, because you've got a very clear [case], just straight wire fraud."

Read the full article.

