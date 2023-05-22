self

The increased attention on ESG risks and rewards is leading to a surge of investigations by an exceptional range of stakeholders, including state AGs and federal regulators. At the same time, the shift of power in the House of Representatives is promising a slew of congressional investigations into ESG-focused practices as well.

Our second program in the ESG Investigations series focuses on the significant perils of congressional investigations for companies and individuals. Whether the CEO receives a demand to testify at a public hearing or a request to respond to a seemingly innocuous congressional inquiry — regardless of the subject matter — an effective response to a congressional investigation must take into account the potential political, public relations, reputational, and civil and criminal legal consequences. This requires experienced counsel and careful preparation.

In this webinar, we will provide practical tips on how to respond to an investigation. Using excerpts from prior hearings, we will demonstrate what can go wrong and how thoughtful preparation can help avoid these pitfalls.

