Buchanan's White Collar Defense, Compliance & Investigations provided an update on new Department of Justice policies on corporate criminal enforcement and how recent changes can and will impact businesses.



In September of 2022, the DOJ announced a comprehensive overhaul of its corporate criminal enforcement policies, which are designed to encourage cooperation with the DOJ and the establishment of effective compliance programs to detect and deter criminal conduct within an organization. Over the past few months, entities within the DOJ have enacted their own policies to give effect to the Department-wide overhaul. As a result of these changes, companies have greater opportunity to achieve a favorable resolution with the DOJ when they voluntarily self-disclose misconduct and cooperate with the government's investigation.

View the webinar here or below.

