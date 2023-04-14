self

"One trend that we're seeing right now in white collar investigations is that there are a growing number of prosecutions that are related to social justice issues."

At the same time, the DOJ is increasing their focus on individual accountability. Do you and your company know the most recent guidance?

In this latest installment in our "Spotlight: White Collar" series, partner Valarie Hays discusses the recent trends in the DOJ's white collar enforcement, the areas that they are increasing scrutiny, and the expectations for corporate compliance programs.

Hays, a former assistant U.S. attorney in Chicago, talks about the rise in investigations into environmental greenwashing, environmental contaminations, and false representations about companies' workplace culture and diversity programs, as well as the DOJ's growing use of data analytics.

In our "Spotlight: White Collar" series, our white collar attorneys will talk through a broad range of subject matter expertise--from financial regulation to cryptocurrency, government contracts to national security, and life sciences to environmental law. You'll hear about experiences at every stage of the legal process-internal and external investigations, trials, dawn raids, compliance programs, regulatory access, and everything that comes up along the way.

» Watch the rest of the "Spotlight: White Collar" series here.