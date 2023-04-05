self

"Government enforcement is increasing across the globe."

Since the return to in-person work, we've seen governments around the world increase their resources and focus on fraud enforcement. Is your company protected?

In this latest installment in our "Spotlight: White Collar" series, partner Suneeta Hazra talks about the industries that will see increased scrutiny and what your company can do to reduce risk.

In our "Spotlight: White Collar" series, our white collar attorneys will talk through a broad range of subject matter expertise--from financial regulation to cryptocurrency, government contracts to national security, and life sciences to environmental law. You'll hear about experiences at every stage of the legal process—internal and external investigations, trials, dawn raids, compliance programs, regulatory access, and everything that comes up along the way.

» Watch the rest of the "Spotlight: White Collar" series here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.