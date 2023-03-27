United States:
Foley Hoag Referenced By Hospice News
27 March 2023
Foley Hoag LLP
Hospice news referenced a recent report by Foley Hoag about
False Claims Act enforcement regarding the federal government
resolving roughly 350 FCA cases during 2022, across all health care
settings, and recovering nearly $2.2 billion that year.
Read the full article here.
