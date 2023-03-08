The past 12 months have dealt corporate leaders plenty of curveballs. From rapid advancements in AI to a fresh wave of economic uncertainty, continued disruption heightens the potential for corruption risk. Companies cannot afford to sit still even if they have taken recent actions to beef up controls.

Executives are planning even further enhancements to anti-corruption programs. These include deploying new technology solutions; introducing culture and conduct initiatives; and conducting more frequent and thorough risk assessments. Will this be enough?

The balancing act that leaders face is clear in AlixPartners' 11th annual Global Anti-corruption Survey of 300-plus respondents employed in 20 industries in North America, Latin America, and Europe.

Key findings include:

56% of respondents believe corruption risk will increase due to adverse economic conditions .

. 37% of respondents say deglobalization is a rising corruption risk.

is a rising corruption risk. More than one-third say to increases in government spending programs pose serious concern.

programs pose serious concern. Nearly 90% of all respondents are considering enhancements to their anti-corruption program.

Read more of our insights in this year's report.

