I. 2022 ENFORCEMENT TRENDS AND KEY DEVELOPMENTS

A. Introduction

While Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) enforcement activity has not come close to returning to the heights seen a few years ago, 2022 reflected significant increases from the prior year in both the number of cases against corporate defendants (eight vs. four) and the combined total of monetary penalties levied ($1.56 billion1 vs. $459 million). Consistent with this upward trend of enforcement activity, the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) continue to signal that anti-corruption enforcement is a priority and that there will be significant and growing enforcement efforts going forward. Below are four key takeaways regarding FCPA enforcement in 2022:

1. Updated Enforcement Guidance. US authorities continued to provide further detail and clarification regarding their approach to corporate enforcement. Recent key guidance indicates (1) continued priority focus on individual accountability and corporate cooperation in individual prosecutions;2 (2) continued DOJ efforts to incentivize voluntary self-disclosure, cooperation, robust corporate compliance programs, and remediation;3 (3) a revised approach to prior misconduct;4 and (4) a restricted use of DPAs for certain types of offenders.5 2. New Senior-Level Hires in the DOJ Fraud Section. Two senior-level hires in the DOJ Fraud Section in 2022 indicate the Department's increased focus on encouraging corporate compliance to prevent and detect misconduct.6 The new hires have experience that includes leading in-house compliance programs, developing data analytics tools, and evaluating corporate compliance programs. 3. Corporate Executive Certification Requirement. Corporate FCPA resolutions going forward are expected to require both the Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Compliance Officer to certify compliance programs at the end of corporate resolution periods.7 Every corporate DOJ resolution announced since May 2022—Glencore International A.G., GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A., ABB Ltd., and Honeywell UOP—has required these certifications.8 4. Continued International and Cross-Border Cooperation and Penalty Crediting With a Move Away from Simultaneous Resolutions. International cooperation and cross-border investigations have now become an established characteristic of corporate anti-corruption enforcement. In 2022, each of the five corporate resolutions announced by the DOJ's FCPA Unit involved the DOJ agreeing to credit penalties to resolutions with foreign authorities, including the first-ever coordination with authorities in South Africa.9 While the trend of international and cross-border cooperation and penalty crediting continued in 2022, the prior convention of international authorities announcing resolutions simultaneously no longer appears to be the given practice. Increasingly, different governments resolve cases on different timelines and, in certain cases, with credits for penalties in potential future actions by foreign authorities.10

B. 2022 Enforcement Trends and Priorities

1. Level of Enforcement Activity in 2022

In total, the number of FCPA enforcement actions in 2022 increased by one more than in 2021, but remained significantly lower than the number of actions in 2020 and other recent years. There have been 25 enforcement actions in 2022,11 as compared to 24 in 2021. The 25 actions include

eight corporate defendants, four of which were parties to parallel settlements with both the DOJ and SEC, and 13 individuals. The DOJ resolved five corporate cases and charged 13 individuals, eight corporate defendants, four of which were parties to parallel settlements with both the DOJ and SEC, and 13 individuals. The DOJ resolved five corporate cases and charged 13 individuals, and the SEC resolved seven corporate cases and did not bring any cases against individuals.

Unlike 2021, when all four of the FCPA resolutions against corporate defendants were against non-US companies,12 in 2022, three of the eight corporate defendants were US companies.13 Also, three of the 2022 resolutions involved recidivist corporate defendants—companies that had resolved FCPA-related matters previously—bringing to 21 the total number of companies that have settled more than one FCPA-related matter.14

Notwithstanding the DOJ's oft-repeated commitment to bringing individual prosecutions,15 the number of individual enforcement actions continued to decline in 2022, from 50 in 2019, to 31 in 2020, to 17 in 2021, to 13 in 2022. While this trend surely reflects the longtail of individual prosecutions that continue to follow corporate resolutions, it also appears in tension with the DOJ's stated goal of prioritizing individual prosecutions.

