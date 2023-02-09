Legislative partner Mark Epley and White Collar Defense & Investigations partner Jonathan Green were featured on a recent FOX News Rundown podcast episode. The duo spoke about Arnold & Porter's CARES Act Fraud Tracker, the causes and effects of COVID-19-related fraud, the increasing Congressional scrutiny around these cases and what might happen next.

Green provided insights on the DOJ's approach, and Epley shared perspectives based on his experience leading congressional investigations on government scrutiny around pandemic relief fraud.

» Listen to the interview here and on all major podcast platforms (starts at 15:00).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.