Jenner & Block published the Anti-Corruption Enforcement 2022 Year in Review, a comprehensive analysis of significant developments in anti-corruption laws and practices worldwide. The interactive website provides a deep dive on recent trends in the US, UK, and around the world. - detailing the results of the Biden Administration's aggressive enforcement action campaign; key policy changes; and the most impactful court cases, Deferred Prosecution Agreements (DPAs), and criminal charges of 2022.

"We anticipated an uptick in US anti-corruption enforcement in 2022, due in part to waning impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the announced priorities of Biden's Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission nominees," said Keisha Stanford, the report's Managing Editor and Co-Chair of the firm's Anti-Corruption and Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) practice. "The results have been a mixed bag. In the past year, the Biden administration has implemented additional policies, brought a series of enforcement actions, and announced negotiated resolutions. However, the number of Foreign Corrupt Practices Act enforcement actions and federal prosecutions for domestic corruption offenses were still lower than the 2019 numbers."

The 2022 report analyzes significant developments in anti-corruption laws and practice. The report offers an overview of the FCPA and the UK Bribery Act (UKBA), and answers questions that may be pertinent to companies operating in the international marketplace.

"The UK has seen a number of enforcement actions in 2022, including the first prosecution of a company for the substantive offence of paying bribes and the third prosecution for the corporate offence of failing to prevent bribery" said Special Counsel Lucy Blake, a co-editor of the report. "However, the SFO has also suffered negative publicity, as two reviews revealed a lack of resourcing and culture of distrust at the agency leading to the overturning of convictions in the Unaoil investigation and disclosure failings in the prosecution of individuals. As current Director Lisa Osofsky prepares to step down in 2023, all eyes will be on the Serious Fraud Office to see whether it can bolster its reputation in the coming years."

Edited by Keisha, Lucy, Marcus Childress, and Tessa Roberts, the report draws on the insights of Jenner & Block lawyers with extensive experience in private practice and government, including former senior officials at the US Department of Justice (DOJ), UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

View the report.

