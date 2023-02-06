Jenner & Block's Anti-Corruption Enforcement 2022 Year in Review is a comprehensive analysis of significant developments in anti-corruption laws and practice worldwide. The interactive website provides a deep dive on recent trends in the US, UK and around the world, detailing the results of the Biden Administration's aggressive enforcement action campaign; key policy changes; and the most impactful court cases, Deferred Prosecution Agreements (DPAs), and criminal charges of 2022.

Explore the Report

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.