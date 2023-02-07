James Koukios joined Marco Werman on The World to discuss the case of Saman Ahsani, the alleged fixer at the heart of the global Unaoil bribery probe. Drawing on his experience as an FCPA prosecutor and co-head of MoFo's FCPA + Global Anti-Corruption practice, James analyzed the U.S. and UK Unaoil investigations and highlighted the risk posed by third-party intermediaries in international business transactions.

Listen to the podcast.

