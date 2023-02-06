In light of the $31 trillion dollar debt limit being hit early this year, alleged COVID-19 relief fraud is in the hot seat. With the US government aggressively pursuing charges against this potential fraud, the debate ensues on how much there actually was.

Partner Jon Green and former House Ways and Means Committee and Chief Oversight Counsel Mark Epley weigh in on what they're seeing.

To listen, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.