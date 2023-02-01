In this episode of the FCPA Compliance Report podcast, MoFo partner James Koukios -- co-chair of the Securities Litigation, Enforcement, and White Collar Defense Group and co-head of the FCPA + Global Anti-Corruption practice -- joins Tom Fox to discuss the recent Kenneth Polite speech announcing changes to the Department of Justice Enforcement Policy.

Some of the topics addressed in this podcast include:

What is the CEP;

This is a follow on from the Monaco Memo;

Why this change is significant for recidivists;

How this change redefines an effective compliance program;

The new CEP offers real, tangible, and significant benefits for compliance programs; and

What it all means going forward.

Listen to the full podcast.

