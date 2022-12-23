Steptoe attorneys Iris Bennett and Carlos Grover, along with Amybeth García-Bokor of Emergent Forest Finance Accelerator Inc., co-authored a chapter for the book Una Visión interdisciplinaria en el Combate a la Corrupción (An Interdisciplinary Perspective on Combatting Corruption), titled "Lucha Contra la Corrupción: La Experiencia Estadounidense" ("The Fight Against Corruption: The US Experience"). It is published by the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de Mexico and edited by Sergio Eduardo Huacuja Betancourt on behalf of the Mexican Bar Association.

Their chapter traces the public corruption scandals, evolving public perceptions and responses to those perceptions from government that spurred the development of the US approach to combatting corruption. It describes core elements—such as corporate criminal liability, fraud and conspiracy statutes, public integrity laws, and corporate disclosure rules—that form the backbone of the US approach to addressing fraud and corruption and the tools used to pursue the complex investigations and prosecutions necessary to hold violators of these rules accountable.

The book is free to access here.