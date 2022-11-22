Carrie Cohen spoke to CBS News about former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes set to be sentenced this week, 10 months after a jury found her guilty of defrauding investors in the failed blood-testing company.

"Especially in a very highly publicized case, you want the public to know that if you defraud investors or anyone else, you're looking at serious jail time," Carrie said. "Given the facts that all came out at trial, I would suspect she's looking at a significant amount of time, probably closer to what the government asked for."

