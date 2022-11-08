James Koukios-co-chair of the firm's Securities Litigation, Enforcement, and White-Collar Defense Group and co-head of the FCPA + Global Anti-Corruption Practice-joins Tom Fox for an episode of the FCPA Compliance Report to review leading developments in the global anti-corruption law and enforcement. In this episode, the pair reviewed MoFo's Top 10 International Anti-Corruption Developments newsletter for April 2022.

Some of the newsletter's highlights discussed on the podcast include:

The Stericycle FCPA enforcement action

The Roger Ng conviction

Testing the limits of prosecution on FCPA accounting provisions; and

The US government using corporations in the ABC, AML, and trade control fight.

Listen to the full podcast.

