In June of 2021, the Biden Administration announced that combating corruption in Latin America was an economic and national security priority, pledging to coordinate resources to fight corruption, curb illicit finance, and build international partnerships in the anti-corruption fight while improving foreign assistance.

Numerous recent enforcement actions including Glencore, Stericycle and Tenaris involving activity across the continent have demonstrated the Biden Administration's resolve on anti-corruption efforts in Latin America, not least of which is the recent return of forfeited criminal proceeds to Peru as part of the ongoing Odebrecht bribery case. In addition to corporate actions, the DOJ commitment to aggressively pursue individual prosecutions within the alleged bribery schemes continue to show.

The latest is a July 19, 2022, Miami indictment that charged three defendants with alleged corruption offenses (all defendants are, of course, innocent until proven guilty), including conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), and substantive violations of the FCPA related to a scheme to bribe Ecuadorian insurance officials, which involved activities in Costa Rica, Ecuador, Switzerland Uruguay, the United Kingdom, and Miami.

Allegedly, one Ecuadorian and United States dual national, a Florida resident, and two Ecuadorian citizens residing in Costa Rica (the "Defendants") conspired to and bribed individuals working for two Ecuadorian state-owned insurance companies to secure and retain business. According to the indictment, the defendants operated a scheme using bank accounts in Panama to pay bribes to accounts in Switzerland, and the United States, for the benefit of four officials associated with the Ecuadorian insurance companies to secure insurance business for two reinsurance brokers located in the United Kingdom.

The commissions earned on the business by the reinsurance brokers were then split, between the reinsurance brokers in London and individuals instrumental in the securing of the business, including the Defendants' companies, operated out of Miami.