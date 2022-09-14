ARTICLE

United States: Elizabeth Holmes' Barrage Of New-Trial Bids As Sentencing Nears: What She's After, And Will It Work?

Carrie Cohen spoke to The Mercury News about Theranos fraudster Elizabeth Holmes' attempts for a new trial.

"The goal is to keep her out of jail forever," Carrie said. "The secondary goal is to put it off as long as possible."

