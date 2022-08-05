United States:
Dobbs On Demand: Navigating The Line Between Healthcare And Crime In The Post-Dobbs Landscape (Podcast)
05 August 2022
BakerHostetler
Since the recent Dobbs decision, which overturned
Roe v. Wade, companies have been impacted nationwide and
have several new legal angles to consider as it relates to their
employees and their businesses. With that in mind, we've
created a new podcast series, Dobbs on Demand, designed to
help you navigate this new and evolving landscape.
In this episode of Dobbs on Demand, we will discuss the
new criminal implications that employers should consider in light
of the Dobbs decision.
