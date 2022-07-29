United States:
Interview With Hayden Crawford Of The Collin Street Bakery
29 July 2022
Foley & Lardner
In episode 1 of Busted, Michael Thomas and Drew Howell discussed
the story of the Collin Street Bakery and how their former
accountant, Sandy Jenkins, was able to steel over $16 million. In
this episode, we are joined by a partner of the Collin Street
Bakery, Hayden Crawford, to detail the story of the fraudster,
Sandy Jenkins, from inside the bakery's point of view.
