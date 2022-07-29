In episode 1 of Busted, Michael Thomas and Drew Howell discussed the story of the Collin Street Bakery and how their former accountant, Sandy Jenkins, was able to steel over $16 million. In this episode, we are joined by a partner of the Collin Street Bakery, Hayden Crawford, to detail the story of the fraudster, Sandy Jenkins, from inside the bakery's point of view.

