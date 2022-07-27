United States:
Sharp Contrasts With Other Jan. 6 Inquiries Increase Pressure On Garland
"In the last week, local prosecutors in Atlanta barreled
ahead with their criminal investigation into the effort by former
President Donald J. Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020
election results in Georgia, targeting fake electors, issuing a
subpoena to a member of Congress and winning a court battle forcing
Rudolph W. Giuliani to testify to a grand jury."
The New York Times
