Chuck Duross was featured in the Compliance Week coverage of its Third-Party Risk Management Summit in an article examining the five topics that came up frequently during the event.

According to Chuck, more than 90 percent of Foreign Corrupt Practices Act enforcement actions involve third parties. He advised paying close attention to the resources the Department of Justice puts into enforcement efforts instead of the number of enforcements themselves to properly understand the capacity of the regulator.

Originally Published by Compliance Week

