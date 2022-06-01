Very interesting article from the Wall Street Journal talking about more upcoming white collar enforcement, particularly in the areas of sanctions and Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) cases. But the interesting omission to me is that there was no discussion of greater enforcement in the crypto space. This underscores yet again how prosecutors and regulators are having a challenging time trying to figure out how to police the crypto sector.

The U.S. Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission brought 18 FCPA-related enforcement actions in 2021, the lowest number in a decade, according to Stanford Law School's FCPA Clearinghouse. The law prohibits companies with ties to the U.S. from bribing foreign government officials to benefit their business. Despite the drop in enforcement actions, companies should anticipate more FCPA cases https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-likely-to-step-up-white-colla

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.