Adam Braverman spoke to S&P Global Market Intelligence about banks facing greater scrutiny as the Biden administration shifts the focus of its Paycheck Protection Program fraud probe toward lenders.

According to Adam, partnerships enable agencies to use data analytics more effectively to find fraud. He added that the administration is also taking more action under the False Claims Act, a tool that the Department of Justice uses to unearth fraud in government programs.

