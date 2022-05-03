April 4, 2022 - This week, Hughes Hubbard released the first episode of All Things Investigations, the firm's new podcast produced in conjunction with the Compliance Podcast Network.

In the show, host Tom Fox and members of the firm's Anti-Corruption & Internal Investigations group will highlight key legal issues involved in white collar and other investigations, both domestically and internationally. Episodes will tackle topical issues involved in investigations and explore how companies can help prevent and detect issues that arise while conducting business on a worldwide basis.

In the inaugural episode, partner Mike Huneke and Fox discuss a recent federal court decision in an FCPA-related matter that illustrates some fundamental considerations on the preservation of privilege during an investigation.

Hughes Hubbard's Anti-Corruption & Internal Investigations group represents many of the premier companies around the world, providing advice on issues spanning the full anti-corruption and compliance spectrum.