Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) enforcement activity was aggressive in 2021, despite the global economic slowdown related to the Covid-19 pandemic. US regulators continued to target both corporations and individuals for FCPA violations. These enforcement trends are critically important both to Latin American companies and to US companies doing business in Latin America. WilmerHale has conducted dozens of internal investigations in Latin America, including eight investigations in Mexico, six in Brazil, and many others in Argentina, Chile, Peru, and throughout Central America.

This WilmerHale client alert-published in both English and Spanish and accompanied by a Spanish-language webcast-summarizes key Latin America anti-bribery enforcement developments from 2021 and provides predictions for 2022.

Read the full alert (English version).

Read the full alert (Spanish version).

