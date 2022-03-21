Chuck Duross spoke to Bloomberg Law about the Biden administration's interest in imposing more corporate monitorships, which has white-collar attorneys hustling for a lucrative gig for which luck and connections matters as much as qualifications.

"I'm not saying it's a crapshoot, but there's not a normal pipeline based on pure merit and you simply apply," said Chuck, who the U.S. Department of Justice picked in 2017 to monitor Odebrecht when the Brazilian construction behemoth pleaded guilty in a major fraud scandal. He also managed 17 monitorships in his tenure as Justice Department Fraud Section supervisor.

"Maybe there's some skill to it, but there's also just a lot of luck and networking," Chuck added.

