Edward Imperatore spoke to Law.com about the U.S. Department of Justice naming Eun Young Choi to lead its new National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team.

"Eun Young was one of the early practitioners when it came to prosecuting cybercrime," said Edward, who who worked alongside Ms. Choi in the Southern District of New York. "Cryptocurrency is at the intersection of these various disciplines within the government's enforcement regime, and she has very broad based experience that will allow her to approach this work from different perspectives."

