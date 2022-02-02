ARTICLE

New York and Washington, D.C., Feb. 1, 2022 – Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP is pleased to announce that Kevin Carroll has joined as a partner in the White Collar & Regulatory Defense and Anti-Corruption & Internal Investigations practices in the firm's Washington, D.C. and New York offices. Carroll is the second hire in two months to the White Collar and Anti-Corruption groups; former U.S. Attorney Kenyen Brown joined the firm in December 2021.

Carroll's practice focuses on representing businesses and senior corporate executives and government officials in congressional, inspector general and criminal investigations; conducting internal investigations; and litigating national security claims. Kevin also helps counsel businesses on CFIUS/FIRRMA, cyber security and data privacy, EAR/ITAR, FARA, FCPA, FISA, FMS and OFAC compliance.

He began his legal career with Hughes Hubbard, and was then recalled to military service. Since then, he has held a number of positions in private practice, in government, and in-house, all with a focus on national security. Notably, he has served as executive director of the U.S. Council on Transnational Organized Crime, Senior Counselor to Homeland Security secretary Hon. John Kelly, Senior Counsel to House Homeland Security Committee chairman Hon. Peter King, a CIA case officer in the Middle East, and a law clerk to U.S. District Judge Thomas Platt. Kevin served in Europe, the Middle East and Central Asia, and remains a colonel of the U.S. Army Reserve and maintains active security clearances, including TS-SCI, necessary to his practice.

"I am very proud to have the opportunity to rejoin Hughes Hubbard, where I began my legal career in New York," said Carroll. "They offer their clients the benefits of broad international experience, as well as deep government experience in Washington. I am eager bring Hughes Hubbard's many capabilities to bear on matters in the national security space."

"We are thrilled to have Kevin return to Hughes Hubbard. In the time since he was recalled to military service, he has accomplished a great deal through his military and CIA service and built an impressive resume that includes involvement in all three branches of government," said Ted Mayer, chair. "Kevin has already applied the vast diversity of experience to his work as an in-house counsel and litigator, and will go on to leverage his knowledge and insight for the benefit of our clients."

"Kevin's experience and national security credentials make him a perfect fit for Hughes Hubbard," said Kevin Abikoff, co-chair of the Anti-Corruption and Internal Investigations practice group. "He is a welcome addition to our deep bench of experienced litigators and I look forward to working with him."

Carroll has published widely, including in the Wall Street Journal and Washington Post, offered legal commentary to CNN and the New York Times, and addressed the American Bar Association and Association of Corporate Counsel. He is active in Business Executives for National Security and Culper Connect.

He is a graduate of Johns Hopkins University and obtained his J.D. from Fordham. He obtained an LL.M. in National Security Law from Georgetown, and a M.S. in Strategic Studies from the Army War College. He is admitted to practice in New York, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

