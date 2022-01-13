Carrie Cohen spoke to Politico about the outcome of the Elizabeth Holmes trial, where Holmes was convicted on three counts of fraud.

"She had a hard time with that defense," Carrie said. "It's hard to present herself as this manipulated person when at the same time her own statements showed that she was saying 'The buck stops with me,' and 'It's my own company.'"

Carrie added that she didn't want to discount the evidence of what appeared to be a fairly abusive relationship, but she wasn't convinced that undermined Holmes' culpability. "Given all the other statements and all the other evidence, I don't think it means she couldn't have formed the intent to defraud the investors."

